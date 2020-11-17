Ballard Spahr Taps City Solicitor To Lead Philly Office

Law360 (November 17, 2020, 6:45 PM EST) -- Ballard Spahr LLP announced on Tuesday that it was tapping Philadelphia's city solicitor, the youngest person to ever hold the post, to serve as managing partner of the firm's office in the city starting in January. Marcel Pratt, 35, is set to rejoin Ballard four years after leaving the firm to lead the city's in-house litigation practice. Two years later, he became the head of the law department entirely. Despite a string of major victories for the city, including fending off constitutional challenges to Philadelphia's controversial sweetened beverage tax and a new wage equity ordinance, Pratt told Law360 that he was...

