FDA Answers GAO Calls For COVID-19 Vaccine Transparency

Law360 (November 17, 2020, 10:10 PM EST) -- The head of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration pledged the agency's commitment to providing more transparency around emergency use authorizations, or EUAs, for COVID-19 treatments, issuing a statement Tuesday on the heels of a U.S. Government Accountability Office report calling for just that. "I want to take a moment to reaffirm FDA's commitment to transparency around the EUA process," FDA commissioner Dr. Stephen M. Hahn said in the statement. "We recognize that disclosing information from the scientific review documents supporting the issuance, revision or revocation of EUAs for drugs and biological products, including vaccines, will contribute to the public's confidence in the...

