Notable Colo. Pot Atty Suspended Over Raft Of Ethics Lapses

Law360 (November 17, 2020, 8:44 PM EST) -- A Colorado cannabis attorney and drug reform advocate has been hit with a one-year suspension for more than a dozen ethics violations, including mishandling of client funds and a criminal mischief conviction. Robert J. Corry Jr., an early advocate for medical marijuana in Colorado, failed to safeguard client fees in a lawyer's trust account, mishandled conflicts of interest and violated court orders in his domestic disputes, according to a disciplinary judge's Friday order. Corry admitted to 13 violations of Colorado's rules of professional conduct and was barred from practicing law for one year and one day, Presiding Disciplinary Judge William R. Lucero's order...

