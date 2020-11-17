CoreLogic Shareholders Keep Most Board Members After Vote

Law360 (November 17, 2020, 10:12 PM EST) -- A pair of investors failed to replace a majority of the board members for real estate analytics group CoreLogic following rejection of their $7 billion offer for the company, but they did succeed in getting three new representatives installed to the 12-person board, according to preliminary results Tuesday. CoreLogic Inc. has for months urged its shareholders against approving new nominees in the vote brought by Senator Investment Group LP and Cannae Holdings Inc. after their offers were rejected in July and September. The Irvine, Calif.-based company has argued that the most recent $66 per share offer from the pair vastly undervalues...

