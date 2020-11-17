DataRobot Boasts $2.7B Value After $270M Funding Round

Law360 (November 17, 2020, 5:22 PM EST) -- Artificial intelligence platform DataRobot, which counts organizations such as Deloitte, Blue Cross Blue Shield and United Airlines among its customers, said Tuesday it raised $270 million in a funding round that values it at over $2.7 billion. The Boston-headquartered company provides an artificial intelligence platform for enterprises. Customers have used its cloud platform to build more than 2 billion machine learning models, according to the statement. Dan Wright, DataRobot's president and chief operating officer, said that the latest funds will go toward spurring the company's growth. "We're seeing overwhelming demand for our platform," Wright said in a statement. "This latest round...

