DHS May End Work Permits For Immigrants Ordered Deported

Law360 (November 17, 2020, 8:25 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security may soon bar thousands of immigrants who have been ordered deported, but permitted to stay in the U.S. under supervision, from working legally, according to a proposal posted Tuesday. Currently, foreign citizens who have been ordered deported, but given permission to nonetheless remain in the U.S. due to repatriation or other issues, have been eligible to apply for work authorization, allowing them to work legally and support themselves in the U.S.. However, under DHS' latest proposal, which would apply to both new requests as well as renewals, only those whose deportation is considered to be...

