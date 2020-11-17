Class Damages Claims Tossed In Blender False Ad Suit

Law360 (November 17, 2020, 8:37 PM EST) -- A Utah federal judge has thrown out a Virginia woman's class action claims for damages in her suit against Blendtec Inc. that alleges the company sold blenders that failed to live up to their horsepower promises, saying those claims don't fit criteria set under state law. In an order filed Monday, U.S. District Judge Jill N. Parrish granted Blendtec's bid to dismiss Maryleen Johnson's class claims for damages, but let her individual claims for damages and both individual and class claims for injunctive relief go ahead, finding that she adequately pled that she was deceived by the company's advertising. Johnson sued...

