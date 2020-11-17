Workplace Slights Don't Amount To 'Severe' Bias, Judge Rules

Law360 (November 17, 2020, 8:40 PM EST) -- A Michigan federal judge on Tuesday tossed out a lawsuit from a former Fiat Chrysler autoworker, saying he couldn't show how "isolated slights and indignities" amounted to a hostile work environment and discrimination from his former employer and union. The ruling upholds U.S. Magistrate Judge David R. Grand's recommendation to deny summary judgment for John L. Roseman in his suit alleging two United Auto Workers locals and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles US LLC violated federal and Michigan discrimination laws. Roseman's complaints raised no triable questions of fact, and his objections to the magistrate judge's recommendation had no legal basis to overturn that...

