5 Biz-Friendly Moves Trump's NLRB Can Still Make

Law360 (November 30, 2020, 3:45 PM EST) -- A pro-union shift is coming at the National Labor Relations Board under President-elect Joe Biden, but President Donald Trump's appointees to the agency still have another nine months to expand on the body of business-friendly policy they've built since 2017. Biden will have to wait until Republican NLRB member Bill Emanuel's seat expires in August to appoint a Democratic majority to the board, giving Trump's picks ample time to make good on threats to bar workers from deploying Scabby the inflatable rat in certain protests, finalize a regulation withholding workers' cellphone numbers and email addresses from unions during organizing drives and more. Trump has refused...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS