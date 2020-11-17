Forex Class Action Fight Paused For Key Supreme Court Case

Law360, London (November 17, 2020, 8:33 PM GMT) -- A U.K. tribunal delayed a bid for class status in suits seeking more than £1 billion ($1.3 billion) from several banks accused of rigging the global foreign exchange market as the parties wait for the U.K.'s top court to rule on a landmark consumer lawsuit against Mastercard. Judge Marcus Smith of the Competition Appeal Tribunal has vacated the class certification hearing on the two forex claims that was scheduled for March 1, according to an order published late Monday. He said a new date will need to be scheduled within seven days of a Supreme Court decision in a proposed £14...

