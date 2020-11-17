Pet Owner Pushes 7th Circ. To Revive Dog Food False Ad Suit

Law360 (November 17, 2020, 5:13 PM EST) -- A pet owner is asking the Seventh Circuit to revive his claims that Champion Petfoods USA Inc. misleads consumers on the quality of its foods, saying the lower court judge was wrong to find the company couldn't be held liable for the presence of harmful substances. In a brief filed Monday, plaintiff Scott Weaver contested the July summary judgment that ended his case, saying the Wisconsin federal judge ignored a number of factual disputes that should have gone to the jury, including his own testimony. "In the end, the district court erred by granting summary judgment without conducting the proper consideration of...

