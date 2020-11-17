ConocoPhillips Alaska Project Approval Unlawful, Groups Say

Law360 (November 17, 2020, 8:52 PM EST) -- A massive oil and gas project in Alaska's National Petroleum Reserve was approved despite evidence pointing to its dangers to Indigenous communities and endangered polar bears and that approval must be vacated, environmental groups told a federal court on Tuesday. Six groups including the Sierra Club, Trustees for Alaska and the Sovereign Inupiat for a Living Arctic told an Alaska district court that approval for the ConocoPhillips Co. project was issued earlier this year despite authorities failing to analyze the cumulative impacts of the project, late changes to the project plan and the dangers it could pose to polar bears in...

