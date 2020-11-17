Ex-Walmart Greeter's Bias Claims Sunk By Calif. Panel

Law360 (November 17, 2020, 10:39 PM EST) -- A California state appeals court has thrown out an age and disability bias suit by a former Walmart greeter who was fired at 61 after she stole merchandise, saying the company had a legitimate reason to send her packing. In a unanimous ruling Monday, a three-judge panel in the Fourth Appellate District upheld a Riverside Superior Court judge's summary judgment ruling in favor of the retail giant against former employee Paula Telles. "The evidence as a whole, when viewed in the light most favorable to Telles, is insufficient to permit an inference that Walmart's stated reason for terminating Telles is unworthy...

