Biden Picks Former Alito Clerk As White House Counsel

Law360 (November 17, 2020, 4:39 PM EST) -- President-elect Joe Biden's transition team named his campaign's general counsel, Dana Remus, as the incoming White House counsel Tuesday, choosing a former clerk to Justice Samuel Alito to serve as Biden's top lawyer as he navigates a pandemic and a polarized country. Remus previously worked in the White House under President Barack Obama as deputy assistant to the president and deputy counsel for ethics. She later served as the top lawyer for Obama's foundation as well as for Barack and Michelle Obama's personal office. Remus brings elite credentials to the job of White House counsel. She attended Harvard University for her undergraduate...

