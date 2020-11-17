4th Circ. Gives Refiner New Shot At Renewable Fuel Break

Law360 (November 17, 2020, 10:27 PM EST) -- The Fourth Circuit on Tuesday threw out the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's rejection of a small refinery's bid for an exemption from certain renewable fuel standard program requirements, pointing to evidence that the agency had treated similar refineries differently. A unanimous appeals court panel said supplemental material provided by Ergon-West Virginia Inc. calls "into question the veracity" of the government's statements that the same standards are applied to all petitions for exemptions. Small refiners like Ergon can request exemptions if they can show "disproportionate economic hardship" from being forced to comply with requirements to allocate resources for renewable fuels. The panel...

