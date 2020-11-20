Uncertainty Around Border Phone Search Standard Continues

Law360 (November 20, 2020, 5:41 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court recently denied certiorari in Williams v. U.S., a case in which the petitioner had asked the court to decide the level of suspicion required for a border agent to search an individual's electronic device. Lower courts around the country disagree on what standard applies, and, as a result, travelers into the U.S. have different privacy rights depending on where their plane lands. For now, this uncertainty and inconsistency will continue. Border Searches: The Current State of the Law Border searches are an exception to the warrant requirement under the Fourth Amendment.[1] Under the border search exception, border...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS