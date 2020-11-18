SEC Enforcement Against Public Cos. Hits 6-Year Low In 2020

Law360 (November 18, 2020, 6:28 PM EST) -- The number of SEC enforcement actions filed against public companies declined to a six-year low in fiscal year 2020, with a significant slowdown in new filings during the early phases of the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission launched 61 actions against public companies and subsidiaries during the fiscal year that ended on Sept. 30, down from a record 95 cases filed in 2019 and marking the lowest level since 2014, according to a report released Wednesday by Cornerstone Research and New York University's Pollack Center for Law & Business. Enforcement activity ramped up in the back half of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS