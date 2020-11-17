Kickback Scheme Lands Ex-UAW VP 2½-Year Prison Sentence

Law360 (November 17, 2020, 10:07 PM EST) -- Former United Auto Workers Vice President Joseph Ashton was sentenced to 30 months in prison by a Michigan federal judge on Tuesday for accepting kickbacks as part of a scheme to take hundreds of thousands of dollars from vendors doing business with a training center for UAW members. Ashton admitted his role in the scheme and pled guilty in December to honest services wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering conspiracy. Two other UAW officials involved in the scheme also pled guilty. Michael Grimes was sentenced to 28 months in prison and Jeffrey Pietrzyk is awaiting sentencing, according to prosecutors. "Joseph Ashton abused his position...

