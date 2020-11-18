Texas Police Dept. Beats Ex-Detective's Sex Bias Case

Law360 (November 18, 2020, 7:00 PM EST) -- A Texas federal court has tossed a gender discrimination suit from a former detective who said she endured lewd comments and rumors before being offered a promotion in exchange for sex, saying she suffered treatment that was "over the line" but not enough to keep her case in court. In a Tuesday order, U.S. District Judge Jason Pulliam said Leslie Bettice couldn't proceed with her discrimination, hostile work environment and retaliation claims against the City of New Braunfels Police Department that hinged on a decade of alleged harassment. And despite her complaints, the court said, Bettice couldn't prove the department wrongly...

