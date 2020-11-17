Feds' Health Aide Union-Dues Rule Struck Down By Judge

Law360 (November 17, 2020, 10:49 PM EST) -- The Trump administration overstepped federal law with a 2018 rule change weakening unions by blocking home health aides from deducting dues directly from Medicaid payments, a California federal judge said Tuesday, siding with a blue-state coalition that challenged the shift. California Attorney General Xavier Becerra led a blue-state coalition in challenging a Trump administration rule blocking home health aides from deducting dues directly from Medicaid payments. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria vacated the rule and ordered the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to reconsider, saying the agency stretched to breaking a provision in Medicaid law meant...

