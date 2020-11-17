Trump's Fed Pick Falters In Push For Senate Confirmation

Law360 (November 17, 2020, 8:29 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump's controversial nomination of Judy Shelton for a seat on the Federal Reserve's governing body stumbled on a key procedural hurdle in the U.S. Senate on Tuesday, imperiling her chances for confirmation in the lame duck session. Senate Republicans' motion for cloture on the Shelton nomination failed 50-47 amid united opposition from Democrats, defections from Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Mitt Romney of Utah, and the absence of two more GOP senators who are quarantining following COVID-19 exposures. Although Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell initially voted in favor of cloture, which would have set up a final...

