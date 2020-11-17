Winston & Strawn Partner Named Chief Of Staff To Jill Biden

Law360 (November 17, 2020, 10:35 PM EST) -- Winston & Strawn partner Julissa Reynoso Pantaleon will serve as chief of staff to incoming First Lady Jill Biden, the transition team for President-elect Joe Biden announced Tuesday. Reynoso is a former U.S. ambassador to Uruguay and a former deputy assistant secretary of state for Central American, Caribbean and Cuban affairs in the U.S. State Department. She served in both posts during the Obama administration. Biden's transition team announced Reynoso's selection along with the appointments of other senior White House staff, including naming the campaign's general counsel, Dana Remus, as the incoming White House counsel. "I am proud to announce additional...

