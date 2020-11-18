Calif. Appeals Court Revives Gold Retailer's Arbitration Bid

Law360 (November 18, 2020, 10:09 PM EST) -- A California appellate court on Tuesday revived a gold retailer's bid to arbitrate a former executive's wrongful termination claim, finding the trial judge erred in not holding an evidentiary hearing before ruling the employee was fraudulently induced into signing an arbitration agreement. Goldline Inc. had appealed the ruling of Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Michael L. Stern that claims filed in 2018 by former executive Aracely Barba would not be sent to arbitration. According to the Second District Court of Appeal, the judge denied the motion to compel arbitration based solely on an "unverified complaint" filed by Barba and counsel's argument. "While plaintiff...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS