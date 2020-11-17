EEOC Lifts Curtain On New Religious Bias Guidance

Law360 (November 17, 2020, 11:16 PM EST) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on Tuesday released for public input the draft language of its proposed updated religious discrimination guidance, despite objections from the agency's two Democratic commissioners that the internal review process was rushed. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said its proposed guidance on religious discrimination represents the first update of the compliance manual since 2008. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) The hefty 114-page draft guidance comes after the commission earlier this month voted on party lines to publish a proposal that would refresh the agency's guidance on how anti-discrimination laws guard against religious bias and also set out the...

