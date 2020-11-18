Del. Judge Pushed Trial Due To Spoliation Claim, Not Virus

Law360 (November 18, 2020, 4:45 PM EST) -- Delaware Chief U.S. District Judge Leonard Stark has explained that he delayed a trial in Guardant Health's patent infringement suit against Foundation Medicine earlier this month because of a "very serious" motion from Foundation alleging Guardant destroyed evidence, saying the postponement was not pandemic-related. In an opinion issued Tuesday, Judge Stark emphasized that an indefinite delay was needed so he could "carefully consider what, if any, sanctions are warranted." The judge had ordered a postponement of the trial date over cancer testing patents earlier this month but did not explain why at the time. That Nov. 2 order came on the heels of a...

