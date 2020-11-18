Law Firms Call For Changes To 'Whiplash' Tariffs

Law360, London (November 18, 2020, 10:19 AM GMT) -- Law firms acting for claimants have called on the government to revisit fixed tariffs that will regulate how much someone involved in a motor accident can claim for a so-called whiplash injury, before the Civil Liability Act is implemented next year. The Motor Accident Solicitors Society said on Tuesday that the updated tariffs, which would mean that personal injury claims are cut by 90% in some cases, were "ridiculously low." The tariffs, drawn up in 2018, are a central plank of the reforms set out in the Act, which the government hopes will cut litigation costs for insurers and drive down the...

