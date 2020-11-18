Lithuania Rail Operator Gets Antitrust Fine Cut To €20M

Law360, London (November 18, 2020, 2:44 PM GMT) -- A European Union court reduced a €27.9 million ($33.1 million) antitrust fine against Lithuania's national rail company by approximately a third on Wednesday despite agreeing that it had hindered competition by removing a track running to Latvia. The General Court reduced the 2017 penalty against Lietuvos geležinkeliai AB to €20 million, citing "the gravity and duration of the infringement." But the court said that the European Commission had made no error in its decision to penalize the state-run company. The bloc's antitrust watchdog fined the operator for ripping up a section of railway connecting Lithuania with Latvia to prevent a...

