Judge Blasts Lenovo's Atty Over Filings Challenging IPO

Law360, London (November 18, 2020, 12:30 PM GMT) -- Lenovo is seeking to challenge several patent decisions made against it by the Intellectual Property Office in London, but on Wednesday the Chinese technology giant faced the wrath of a judge who criticized its counsel for filings that were late and a "complete mess." High Court Judge Colin Birss, who recently reversed a decision by the IPO that blocked a patent application filed by the Chinese company, told the two sides that he had called the hearing because parts of Lenovo's three latest filings were late and in a disordered state. "At least two of the files looked to be in...

