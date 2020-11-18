Unaoil $1B Bribery Probe Leads To Arrest In Australia

Law360, London (November 18, 2020, 4:36 PM GMT) -- An Australian man who was allegedly a significant player in a complex scheme to bribe officials in Iraq to secure oil contracts was arrested on Wednesday after a nine-year operation involving fraud investigation by agencies in Britain and the U.S. Australian Federal Police said the arrest was part of an international investigation into $1 billion of bribes targeted at Iraq's oil ministry and government officials in the Middle Eastern country in exchange for confidential information. A 54-year-old man appeared at Brisbane Magistrates' Court on Wednesday charged with two offenses of foreign bribery, police said. He was also charged with falsifying information and knowingly...

