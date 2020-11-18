ECJ Backs Denial Of VAT Exemption To Education Provider

Law360 (November 18, 2020, 6:41 PM EST) -- The European Court of Justice ruled Wednesday that HM Revenue & Customs was correct to deny a value-added tax exemption to schools within a group of schools for services provided to a cost-sharing group in which they were contained. The top European court was asked to give its opinion in the case, as HMRC, the United Kingdom's taxing authority, was unclear on what European Union law required it to do. The ECJ ruled that value-added tax law means that companies in a group do not necessarily share all the same tax exemptions as other organizations they transact with, even for the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS