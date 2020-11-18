LG Loses EU Appeal Over K7 Smartphone Trademark

Law360, London (November 18, 2020, 3:34 PM GMT) -- A European court has refused an appeal by LG that sought trademark protection for the name of one of its cellphones, concluding on Wednesday that it was too similar to computer programs developed by a software consultancy and would be likely to confuse consumers. The request by LG Electronics Inc. to protect its "K7" smartphone was in breach of an earlier trademark registered with Europe's intellectual property agency, the European Union's General Court said. The Luxembourg-based court upheld a decision by the European Union's Intellectual Property Office that the name was identical to the "k7" name trademarked by Miłosz Staszewski, a software...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS