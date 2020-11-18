Molekule's Air Purifiers Fail To Clean Air, Buyers Say

Law360 (November 18, 2020, 2:00 PM EST) -- A group of air purifier buyers have hit Molekule Inc. with a proposed class action in Delaware federal court alleging the company's air filters fail to live up to claims they outperform other machines or can clean the air of pollutants and the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. According to Tuesday's 87-page complaint, led by Friday Apaliski, Angelique Fish, John Joyal and Jamie Waterman, Molekule advertised its filters as "the world's first molecular air purifier," with claims that its photo electrochemical oxidation, or PECO, filter outperforms traditional high-efficiency particulate air, or HEPA, filters in every way. Molekule's filters work by first putting...

