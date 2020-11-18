3 Firms Steer SPAC Deal Forming $5.4B Electric Vehicle Maker

Law360 (November 18, 2020, 1:00 PM EST) -- U.K. electric vehicle maker Arrival Group has agreed to merge with a blank-check company led by the former chief executive of Marvel Entertainment to form a single publicly traded business with an enterprise value of about $5.4 billion, the companies said Wednesday, in a deal guided by Greenberg Traurig, Akin Gump and Latham & Watkins. The agreement sees CIIG Merger Corp. buying private equity-backed Arrival, with the resulting company expected to trade on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol "ARVL," according to the announcement. Arrival aims to create a fleet of electric vehicles for cheaper than competitors. The company...

