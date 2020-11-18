NLRB Official OKs Waste Co. Union Vote Despite Layoff Plans

Law360 (November 18, 2020, 5:42 PM EST) -- Oklahoma waste collection helpers can vote in an upcoming election on whether to join a Teamsters local, a National Labor Relations Board regional official has ruled, finding that layoffs their employer has planned are not "imminent." In a decision issued Tuesday, NLRB St. Louis office acting regional director William Cowen said that while Cards Neo LLC has said it expects to eliminate the workers within the next six months when it shifts to a new type of waste collection truck, it has not given any dates when the layoffs will happen or taken other steps that would suggest the changes are...

