EEOC Guidance May Help Employers Fight Bias Cases

Law360 (November 18, 2020, 10:20 PM EST) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission's newly unveiled religious bias guidance expanded the agency's legal framework for protecting employers' religious liberty, while giving them new ammunition that could help thwart workplace bias claims. The document, which was made public Tuesday for a monthlong comment period, lays out the civil rights agency's latest stance on the intersection of religious liberties and anti-bias laws, taking into account shifts in the legal landscape since the last adjustment to its religious discrimination compliance manual in 2008. Among the revisions, the agency fleshed out a broader set of legal defenses for religious employers when they're confronted...

