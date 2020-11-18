High Court Review Puts Unions' Calif. Farm Access At Risk

Law360 (November 18, 2020, 8:42 PM EST) -- Union organizers' on-the-job access to agricultural workers in California is up in the air, after the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to hear a challenge to a regulation requiring growers to allow organizers on their property under the Golden State's farmworker union law. The case asks the justices to weigh in on whether forcing growers to grant organizers limited access under a decades-old rule from the California Agricultural Labor Relations Board violates their Fifth Amendment rights against having their private property taken without compensation. The rule lets organizers file notices with the ALRB and the employer for access to the property. Once...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS