Boeing Still Faces Big Hurdles After FAA's 737 Max Approval

Law360 (November 18, 2020, 8:17 PM EST) -- U.S. regulators have lifted a 20-month flight ban on Boeing's 737 Max, but the aerospace giant will still have to contend with a global pandemic, ongoing government investigations and a skeptical public as it seeks to correct missteps that led to two fatal crashes that killed 346 people. The Federal Aviation Administration on Wednesday rescinded its March 2019 order grounding the 737 Max, clearing the way for The Boeing Co. to work with its airline customers on enhanced pilot training and maintenance requirements, while also installing FAA-approved software updates to fix misfires in the jets' automated flight control system known as...

