Tillis Says PTAB Is No Longer A 'Death Squad' After Iancu

Law360 (November 18, 2020, 9:41 PM EST) -- Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., the recently reelected chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee's intellectual property subcommittee, has sent a letter to U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Director Andrei Iancu praising his efforts on patent reform during his tenure. In a letter dated Nov. 12, Tillis said he was voicing his "strongest support" for changes Iancu has made since being confirmed in February 2018, including setting rules for when inter partes reviews at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board can be instituted. Tillis said he believed Iancu is within his authority to make these changes, and that he should implement formal rules...

