9th Circ. Clears Amazon In State Farm's Hoverboard Fire Suit

Law360 (November 18, 2020, 3:46 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit has sided with Amazon in a suit alleging it sold a defective hoverboard that caught fire and damaged the home of a State Farm Fire and Casualty Co. policyholder, finding the district court correctly applied state law when it handed Amazon a win. In an unpublished, split decision filed Tuesday, the majority found that the district court's enumeration of seven factors in Arizona's strict liability laws was neither "novel" nor overly rigid, contrary to State Farm's argument on appeal but consistent with existing case law in the state. The appeal stems from an Arizona federal court suit in which...

