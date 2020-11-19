New York Fines NRA Over Illegal Insurance Sales

Law360 (November 19, 2020, 5:19 PM EST) -- The New York State Department of Financial Services said the National Rifle Association has agreed to pay a $2.5 million penalty and accept a five-year ban from doing insurance business in New York to settle charges that it acted as an unlicensed insurance provider. The DFS issued a consent order Wednesday, holding that the gun association sold insurance programs to pay for intentional acts and criminal defense costs associated with using firearms, which are strictly banned in New York. "The NRA operated as an unlicensed insurance producer and broke the New York Insurance Law by soliciting insurance products and receiving compensation,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS