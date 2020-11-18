DOL Says Its Wage Suit Nullifies Nursing Home Workers' Case

Law360 (November 18, 2020, 7:47 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Labor asked a court to nix federal wage claims in a group of workers' lawsuit against a nursing home company, arguing that its case supersedes their private suit under labor law. The DOL, given court approval to intervene, said Tuesday that a Pennsylvania federal judge should toss out much of a proposed wage class/collective action against Comprehensive Healthcare Management Services, LLC. The DOL, which filed its own similar lawsuit against the company, argued that under the Fair Labor Standards Act its suit should take priority to avoid extra litigation. "To avoid a multiplicity of litigation by employees...

