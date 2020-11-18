France Clears Aldi's €735M Casino Group Deal With Fix

Law360 (November 18, 2020, 7:30 PM EST) -- France's competition enforcer said Tuesday it has cleared Aldi's planned deal to scoop up more than 550 Leader Price stores and other assets from Casino Group for €735 million ($872 million), after the supermarket chain agreed to sell several locations. The Autorité de la Concurrence said in a statement that its analysis found the move as initially proposed could have resulted in higher prices or fewer product choices for consumers in nine areas in France where Aldi would have held a market share of more than 40%. "To resolve these competition concerns, Aldi has committed to sell nine Aldi or Leader...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS