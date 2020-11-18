Pa. Appeals Court OKs Benefits For Fired Medical Pot User

Law360 (November 18, 2020, 8:40 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania appeals court said Wednesday that a Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority worker who was fired for a positive drug test was entitled to unemployment benefits because the employer's drug policy as written did not forbid lawful medical marijuana use. In a published decision, the court wrote that the authority's drug policy as it pertained to prescription medications was ambiguous on medical marijuana, and that the employee, Terrence Suber, had fulfilled his obligations to let superiors know about his prescription. The court also found that Suber had been told during workers' orientation that any positive drug result that came from...

