NHL Official Says He Was Fired For Reporting Racist Remarks

Law360 (November 18, 2020, 8:54 PM EST) -- A National Hockey League off-ice official working at the Tampa Bay Lightning's arena alleged he was fired in retaliation for complaining about his former colleague's repeated racist comments, including regular use of the "N" word, in a racial discrimination suit filed in Florida federal court Wednesday. Laurence P. Sullivan complained about the racist and sexist behavior of one of his fellow off-ice officials, a behind-the-scenes crew that monitors several aspects of the game and the recording of game statistics, but those complaints fell on deaf ears with his supervisor and the NHL. Instead, Sullivan found himself the target of a campaign by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS