Samsung Unit Tells Fed. Circ. To Undo Apple's Camera IP Win

Law360 (November 19, 2020, 4:36 PM EST) -- A Samsung subsidiary is urging the Federal Circuit to overturn a Patent Trial and Appeal Board ruling that struck down parts of a patent for dual-camera zoom technology challenged by Apple, saying the board misanalyzed a prior invention to find the disputed claims obvious. In an opening brief filed Tuesday, Samsung-owned Corephotonics Ltd. said the PTAB's April decision incorrectly invalidated five claims in its patent for being obvious in light of a combination of prior art, including an earlier patent known as Ogino. Among other things, Corephotonics argued that Ogino did not disclose an embodiment in which the lens system's total...

