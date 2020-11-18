PIMCO Shorts Women On Pay And Promotions, Suit Says

Law360 (November 18, 2020, 8:20 PM EST) -- Two female employees slapped investment manager PIMCO with a gender discrimination suit in California court Wednesday, accusing the investment management company of fostering a sexist culture where women are underpaid and saddled with menial tasks. Assunta Collazo, a vice president, and manager Lisa Anthony filed a 54-page complaint in Orange County Superior Court, saying the company violated California's Fair Housing and Employment Act and other laws when it failed to pay or promote them fairly compared to their male counterparts. "Although PIMCO recruits its female employees with promises of unbiased opportunity, once hired, PIMCO's female professionals face discrimination in pay and...

