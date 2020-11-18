Pa. Court Denies Arbitration In Nursing Home Death Suit

Law360 (November 18, 2020, 9:01 PM EST) -- An HCR ManorCare nursing home must face a suit over a patient's death after a Pennsylvania appeals court ruled Wednesday that it failed to prove that the patient's wife had the legal authority to sign an arbitration agreement. A three-judge Superior Court panel denied HCR ManorCare LLC's bid to send to arbitration a suit brought by estate administrator Hattie Lovett accusing medical staff at ManorCare Health Services-Wallingford and others of providing negligent care to her husband, McKinley Lovett, during a 21-day stay at the nursing home about two months before his May 2016 death. The suit alleged negligence, corporate negligence and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS