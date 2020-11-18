Ill. Pot Licensing Process Unconstitutional, Applicant Says

Law360 (November 18, 2020, 6:20 PM EST) -- Illinois' marijuana regulators are the target of yet another lawsuit over dispensary licenses, this one filed by a business that says it was unconstitutionally denied a score on its application and a chance to appeal regulators' decision. EDBQ LLC filed its suit in Illinois federal court on Tuesday, joining at least four other ongoing suits against the state over the rollout of licenses for its nascent recreational marijuana program. EDBQ is a veteran- and minority-owned business that applied for a retail license under the state's social equity guidelines, which gave additional points on applications from businesses owned by members of communities...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS