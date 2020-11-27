Investor Says Property Giant's Breaches Void £38M Deal

Law360, London (November 27, 2020, 10:32 AM GMT) -- A Monaco-based investor has fought back against litigation brought by Countrywide Group PLC seeking damages for a failed £38 million ($50 million) deal to buy a company, claiming the agreement is invalid because the real estate giant failed to disclose other disputes. John Bengt Moeller seeks a declaration in his counterclaim to the High Court lawsuit that the share purchase agreement underpinning the sale was discharged because of Countrywide's alleged breach of contract. Moeller also seeks to recover the costs he says he racked up in negotiating and putting together the deal, approximately £300,000. Countrywide Group PLC alleges in its claim filed...

