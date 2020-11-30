Holland & Knight Adds 2 Energy Infrastructure Partners

Law360 (November 30, 2020, 5:45 PM EST) -- Holland & Knight LLP has added two project finance partners from DLA Piper and Schiff Hardin LLP who will play leading roles in the firm's energy infrastructure practice. Timothy Moran, formerly of DLA Piper, will join Holland & Knight's Washington, D.C., office as the chair of the firm's energy and infrastructure mergers and acquisitions finance team and co-chair of the firm's energy and natural resources industry sector group. Philip Corsello, formerly of Schiff Hardin LLP, will primarily focus on the energy and infrastructure sectors and work out of the firm's New York office. "Tim and Phil are well-known and highly regarded...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS